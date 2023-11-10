LISTEN: Angela Ken releases new single 'Alas Diyes'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Angela Ken on Friday released her latest single "Alas Diyes."

The track is now available on various digital music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Alas Diyes" is composed by Ken and arranged by Nhiko Sabiniano, who also produced it with Jonathan Manalo.

"Time check. Oras na para mag-overthink sa mga what ifs at could have beens," Ken captioned her Instagram post on "Alas Diyes."

This is the Kapamilya artist's follow-up to the single "Dambana," which was released in June.

Ken,, who is signed to ABS-CBN's record label Star Music, released her first-ever album with its key track "Payapa Lang" in November 2022.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame with her song "Ako Naman Muna."

