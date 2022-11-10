Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez pose for the November issue of Metro magazine. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez are dubbed “the power trio” as they posed for a pictorial marking the success of their primetime series “2 Good 2 Be True,” ahead of its television finale.

The ABS-CBN program has concluded on Netflix, where it released episodes three days in advance; and will then bid farewell on other broadcast platforms — Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5 — on November 11.

Leading up to the TV exit, the reel and real-life couple, along with Valdez, celebrated their six-month run with a Metro magazine feature, describing them as “Showstoppers.”

During its half-year on air, the Kapamilya series was the consistent No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the Philippines, aside from being a trending title on social media. Valdez’s character, Hugo, endearingly called Lolo Sir by Bernardo’s Ali, also became a household name — a testament of the teleserye’s popularity.

“2 Good 2 Be True” became such a hit that there were persistent calls for an extension. Bernardo and director Mae Cruz-Alviar answered that the story was always meant to span 130 episodes, and that they would rather “end with a bang and on a high note.”

