Home  >  Entertainment

'Power trio': Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ronaldo Valdez mark '2G2BT' ending with Metro pictorial

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 05:18 PM

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez pose for the November issue of Metro magazine. Courtesy of Metro.Style
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez pose for the November issue of Metro magazine. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Ronaldo Valdez are dubbed “the power trio” as they posed for a pictorial marking the success of their primetime series “2 Good 2 Be True,” ahead of its television finale.

The ABS-CBN program has concluded on Netflix, where it released episodes three days in advance; and will then bid farewell on other broadcast platforms — Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5 — on November 11.

Leading up to the TV exit, the reel and real-life couple, along with Valdez, celebrated their six-month run with a Metro magazine feature, describing them as “Showstoppers.”

During its half-year on air, the Kapamilya series was the consistent No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the Philippines, aside from being a trending title on social media. Valdez’s character, Hugo, endearingly called Lolo Sir by Bernardo’s Ali, also became a household name — a testament of the teleserye’s popularity.

“2 Good 2 Be True” became such a hit that there were persistent calls for an extension. Bernardo and director Mae Cruz-Alviar answered that the story was always meant to span 130 episodes, and that they would rather “end with a bang and on a high note.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  2 Good 2 Be True   Kathryn Bernardo   Daniel Padilla   Ronaldo Valdez  