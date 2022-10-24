(From left) Ronaldo Valdez, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla star in ‘2 Good 2 Be True,’ which will conclude in November. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Since the announcement of the nearing conclusion of “2 Good 2 Be True,” fans have been calling for an extension or a new season of the hit primetime series.

On Monday, during the finale media conference of the ABS-CBN program, its lead stars and director answered why they would rather end “2 Good 2 Be True” the way it was originally intended.

Featuring screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in the teleserye comeback, “2 Good 2 Be True” will conclude in November after half a year on air. During its six-month run, the Kapamilya series has been the consistent No. 1 TV show on Netflix in the Philippines, aside from a trending title on social media.

“Mahirap magpaalam,” director Mae Cruz-Alviar said. “Kumbaga sa relasyon, parang okay naman kayo, masaya kayo and all. Why end something good? But then, ‘diba, maganda naman na you end with a bang and on a high note, rather than i-stretch mo nang i-stretch tapos mararamdaman din ng audience.”

“It’s good na na-max out namin [ang istorya]. Kumbaga, sapat siya. Puwede pa, puwede pa, pero it’s better that we end it here, habang masaya pa at hindi stretched,” she explained.

While the creative team and stars of “2 Good 2 Be True” take the calls for extension as warm feedback to the show, Cruz emphasized the importance of wrapping the story neatly and in the most satisfying way.

“We’re very happy to hear that people are saying that. We are very happy. Talagang nakakataba ng puso ‘pag sinasabing, ‘Puwede pa mag-extend.’ But right now, at this point, this is where it should end, at masaya kami na we’re ending on a high note,” she said.

Bernardo had a similar explanation, but also cited the technical aspect of the series’ contract with Netflix. With its three-day advanced airing on the platform, “2 Good 2 Be True” became the first Philippine series to debut on Netflix, where it rarely left the No. 1 spot as the most watched TV show locally.

“Sa akin naman, aside doon sa kontrata sa Netflix na ni-commit is 130 episodes, we can’t extend. As much as we want to extend it, kasi meron kaming magandang show, lahat, every story, kailangan mag-end,” Bernardo said.

“The viewers now are very smart so alam nila ‘pag pinilit mo na lang, ‘pag pinapahaba mo na lang for the sake of filling the episodes. I think, ito, ‘yung 130 is enough, kasi nakita ‘yung journey ng lahat ng characters. Nakita ‘yung flashback, nakita ‘yung mga backstory and all na tinahi sa story ng present time,” she added.

Bernardo admitted that she personally finds it difficult to let go of the show, but assured viewers that the final episode will give a sense of an ending done right.

“Mahirap bitawan ‘yung show sa totoo lang, lalo ngayon gamay na namin ‘yung isa’t isa, nag-gi-jive na lahat, but then ayaw namin ipilit. Ito na ‘yun. Watch the finale and you’ll see ‘yung sinasabi ko na it’s enough na talaga,” she said.

Though the actress agrees that “2 Good 2 Be True” is concluding at the right time, she feels “surreal” about parting ways with the production team and cast which she has come to consider as family.

“Hindi pa siya nag-si-sink in sa akin,” she said. “It feels surreal kasi hindi namin namalayan ‘yung oras, kasi nga lock-in, so ang bilis, Tapos ngayon, mag-ki-Christmas na. Ang bilis lahat nangyari for this year para sa aming lahat. Pero narito tayo sa realidad, nandito tayo for the last three weeks of ‘2 Good 2 Be True.’”

Her leading man and real-life partner, Daniel Padilla, had the same sentiments.

“Ganoon din, parang kailan lang. Ang bilis ng panahon. Siguro, dahil masaya kaming lahat. Hindi namin napansin ‘yung isang taon naming tumakbo,” Padilla said, referring to the duration of the quarantined taping which were done in cycles.

“Napakabilis ‘pag nag-i-enjoy ka. But I’m very thankful. Isa ‘to sa mga shows na natapos na hindi kami ganoon na-stress. Napakasarap gawin ng show na ‘to. I think lumalabas naman sa screen, e, ‘yung chemistry naming lahat. ‘Yung bond namin, ng cast, ng staff, iyon ang mami-miss ko rito,” he added.

For Cruz, aside from the strong bond that formed among the cast and crew, the series’ significance lies in what it has meant for viewers especially during the pandemic.

“In the future, babalikan namin ‘to — it was that show that we did during the pandemic. It’s more meaningful, because people were going through something. When we did this show, it was not only for the company but for everyone watching it, for the viewers.

“Ang dami kong nakukuhang message na sinasabing this is their comfort show, ito ‘yung naging liwanag sa dilim nila. It was more than just a show that entertained and educated. It meant more to people. Special. Beyond the bond na nabuo sa show, but also what it stood for for viewers,” she said.

