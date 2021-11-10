Photos from Kapamilya Online Live

Comedian and celebrity housemate Brenda Mage did not hesitate to help Alexa Ilacad secretly so that the actress can have a graduation photo shoot inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

On Wednesday, Big Brother asked Brenda to be an English professor for his fellow housemates which will be rewarded with a special pictorial for Ilacad, who finished her college degree just before joining the reality series.

Brenda turned emotional when Kuya gave him his secret task, admitting that it was also his dream to have a college diploma.

But his tears turned into laughter when he tried to speak English: “Paano 'yung teacher? 'Di nga ko naka-graduate. E halos bumagsak nga ako sa English e.”

Before the comedian’s task, Kuya had a chance to ask Ilacad about juggling school work and showbiz at the same time.

“When I was in college, regular school po 'yun. Hindi siya homeschool. Talagang pumapasok ako everyday sa 6 a.m. classes, 8 a.m. classes. Nagte-teleserye po ako nun ng 'The Killer Bride' sa Lucban, Quezon. Sobrang paguran po talaga,” she revealed.

“Mula Lucban minsan diretso na po ko sa class kahit ma-late, walang ligo, walang suklay. Buti na lang tinanggap ako ng mga teachers ko, mga classmates ko.”

But her hard work paid off as she finished as a dean’s lister: “Now, looking back, lahat ng iniyak ko, lahat ng pagod ko, sobrang worth it. Knowing na naka-graduate ako ng dean's lister pa,” she said.

Ilacad said she knows that having a good education would help her in the future should she decide to shift careers from showbiz.

The actress, however, could not attend her graduation rites this month since she is still inside the Big Brother house.

As expected, the English class was comical for the housemates with Brenda teaching them several words with his usual humor.

In the end, Kuya revealed the secret task and Ilacad had her chance to do the photo shoot.

