MANILA – Veteran actress Dimples Romana etched her name in the entertainment industry with several roles she portrayed that have become iconic to Filipino audiences.

After her stint in the heavy family drama series “The Greatest Love,” Romana showed versatility when she became Babaylan Gloria in the fantasy series “Bagani” which was followed by the popular Daniela Mondragon in “Kadenang Ginto.”

And while she felt proud to be remembered from these projects, the actress admitted that it also added pressure on her when taking on new characters.

On Saturday, Romana was introduced as part of the cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart” starring Richard Gutierrez.

During the media launch, Romana revealed that she will offer a new flavor to the viewers as Celine.

“It scares you a lot because you don't know where to go after that. But when you got an offer as good as Celine, who is a fighter here -- and you just don't know whether she's good or bad,” said Romana.

The actress, who was also part of “Viral Scandal,” said her new character empowered her as a mother as she recently gave birth to a third child.

“Kasi dito makikita mo talaga na nagpa-fighting scenes ako. May pagka-androgynous din siya,” she said.

“Alam naman natin na men really fight and they fight really well. And now, we want to show na we can fight like girls. I just want to do something like a character of that some sort.”

Romana also explained that it was fitting for her to accept the project right after her pregnancy.

“Kasi nakaka-pressure pala 'pag mom of 3 ka na. Meron na siyang feeling na what can I offer next? Not just as a woman but also as an actor kasi I've been acting for 25 years,” she said.

She shared that returning to work immediately after giving birth has been her remedy for her bad postpartum depression.

“I battle very bad postpartum depression. That's also a reason why every time nanganganak ako you see me working right away. That's how I battle postpartum. I have it really bad. I wake up in the morning feeling really sad right away and makaka-relate sa 'kin a lot of moms out there,” Romana said.

As part of her preparation, Romana recently enrolled in a Muay Thai class to gear up for her fight scenes in “The Iron Heart.”

This happened just several months after giving birth to Elio. Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have two other children: Callie and Alonzo.

Aside from Romana, Gutierrez, and Salvador, “The Iron Heart” will also feature Sue Ramirez, Jake Cuenca, Pepe Herrera, Baron Geisler, Sofia Andres, Kyle Echarri, Diether Ocampo, Albert Martinez, Enzo Pineda, Althea Ruedas, and Meryll Soriano.

