Photo from 'The Iron Heart' teaser

MANILA – After the historic seven-year run of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” ABS-CBN is offering a new action-packed series through the Richard Gutierrez-led “The Iron Heart.”

Slated to premiere on November 14, “The Iron Heart” promises a new brand of action drama on Philippine television, with modern gunfights and combats.

“In terms of storytelling, mas real, mas totoo, mas present. Dito makikita natin ang modern way of doing gunfights. Maybe we will show something different that hasn’t been seen on TV how a gunfight is being done,” director Lester Pimentel Ong said during the media launch on Saturday.

Ong also distinguished the upcoming series to past action shows of ABS-CBN and Star Creatives, taking pride in Gutierrez as a real martial artist.

“One of the few real martial artists that is in showbiz is Richard Gutierrez. Kapag gumagalaw, it is genuine. It's very different because it’s a journey of a person who is out there to give justice to his loved ones,” he said.

Gutierrez, who will be appearing for the first time as a lead star in a Kapamilya series, admitted that “The Iron Heart” underwent lots of revisions before getting a green light.

The actor extended his gratitude to Star Creatives for asking for his inputs during the filming of the show.

“We tried to be a collaborative team. Nagbabatuhan kami ng ideas. It’s for the best of the show. Magaan yung pakiramdam bilang artist dito sa ‘The Iron Heart,’” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was also thankful to actress Maja Salvador for agreeing to have a special participation in the series.

“Very thankful syempre kay Maja and sa team niya dahil ilang beses na ring nag-try kami mag-team up sa isang show, finally natuloy kami sa ‘The Iron Heart,’” he added.



“Eksakto yung timing ng pagpasok ni Maja. We couldn’t be happier to have her onboard. We’re very thankful kay Maja na tinanggap niya.”

In a teaser, Gutierrez showed his fighting skills, as well as his debonaire transformation from being an inmate.

Aside from the chopper explosion seen in the first teaser, the second extended look at the ABS-CBN teleserye follows Gutierrez’s character as he trains, participates in combat tournament, and goes on a mission that puts his mettle to the test.

In a glimpse of his exceptional strength, the lead character unshackles himself from a chain by sheer force, to the shock of his companion.

Joining Gutierrez and Salvador in the series are Sue Ramirez, Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, Pepe Herrera, Baron Geisler, Sofia Andres, Kyle Echarri, Diether Ocampo, Albert Martinez, Enzo Pineda, Althea Ruedas, and Meryll Soriano.

