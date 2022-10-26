MANILA – Veteran actress Dimples Romana is taking her new project seriously, even training in muay Thai for the upcoming series “The Iron Heart.”

Romana shared on Instagram that she is taking the initiative to try different forms of martial arts as part of her preparation for her role in the upcoming ABS-CBN series.

“YES to doing things for the first time and never being afraid to be boxed up and judged,” she said. “Getting ready to fight like a girl.”

The actress, who is known for her dramatic turns, embraced this new challenge in her career.

“The struggle is real, pero I also haven’t been this version of myself before and I'm loving the unfamiliarity,” Romana said.

According to her, it felt refreshing and inspiring to turn 38 years old in a few weeks but still feel strong and graceful as a woman.

The new series followed the birth of her third child, Elio, last June. Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have two other children: Callie and Alonzo.

“The Iron Heart” will also mark the comeback of Maja Salvador to ABS-CBN.

Last September, ABS-CBN entertainment unit Star Creatives confirmed that Salvador is indeed part of its new series top-billed by Richard Gutierrez, with Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez as fellow cast members.

In her own tweet about the project with the working title “Iron Heart,” Salvador shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with Gutierrez, hinting at a romantic relationship between their characters.

“Soon,” was Salvador’s simple caption, with heart emojis in red, green, and blue — the distinctive colors of the ABS-CBN logo.

