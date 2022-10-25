Richard Gutierrez gives glimpse of new series ‘The Iron Heart’

MANILA - Richard Gutierrez on Tuesday gave his followers a glimpse of what they could expect from his upcoming series “The Iron Heart.”

On Instagram, Gutierrez shared a short but action-packed teaser of the ABS-CBN project, which will begin airing on November 14.

“It’s been a long time coming and it feels good to be back,” the actor captioned the clip.

Following his post, several celebrities including his wife Sarah Lahbati and twin brother Raymond Gutierrez expressed excitement over the new action series.

“Can’t wait!!!” wrote Lahbati.

“So excited for this!!!! I know how hard you’ve worked for this project,” Raymond added.

Aside from Gutierrez, the series will also feature Maja Salvador, Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez among others.

Prior to this, Gutierrez was last seen in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Related video: