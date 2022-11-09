Calling the attention of all STAYs, mark your calendars! 📢📢📢 We know you've been waiting for this. 🤗 We're bringing our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @Stray_Kids, for a very exciting and memorable Fan Meet event on Jan 20, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. pic.twitter.com/RMeHEwcEYQ — BENCH/ (@benchtm) November 9, 2022

MANILA — Filipino STAYs now have more opportunities to see K-pop boy band Stray Kids.

Bench announced Wednesday it would bring the eight-member group, which endorses the local clothing brand, to the Philippines in January for a fan meet.

In a Twitter post, Bench uploaded a poster for the event, which will take place at the SM Mall of Asia on January 20, 2023.

"We're bringing our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @Stray_Kids, for a very exciting and memorable fan meet," Bench wrote in the post.

The company has yet to release further details on the event.

The fan meet comes ahead of the Philippine leg of Stray Kids' "Maniac" world tour, set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on March 11 and 12.

Stray Kids, followed by over 8.6 million users on Twitter, last visited Manila for a solo concert in April 2019.

The group composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N debuted in 2018 with the extended play (EP) "I Am Not," fronted by the single "District 9."

Last October, Stray Kids released the EP "Maxident," which gave them their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

