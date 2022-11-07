Stray Kids coming back to PH for 2-day concert

Promotional photo for K-pop boy group Stray Kids’ extended play ‘Maxident,’ released last October. Photo: Twitter/@Stray_Kids

MANILA -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids announced Monday it was returning to the Philippines early next year for a two-day concert.

In a Twitter post, the eight-member group said it would bring its “Maniac” world tour to the country, playing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on March 11 and 12.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World confirmed the news in a separate Twitter post.

“Your March is officially made because @Stray_Kids is coming back to Manila to give you 2 poppin’ nights of electrifying performances and undeniable charms,” PULP said.

So save the dates MARCH 11 and 12, 2023 for 2 nights of STRAY KIDS Extravaganza!#SKZinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/3y9MMs9P9w — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 7, 2022

Ticketing details have yet to be revealed as of writing.

In October, the group dropped the extended play “Maxident,” which earned them their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Stray Kids previously held a solo concert in the country last April 2019.

