K-pop group Stray Kids is newest Bench endorser

MANILA - South Korean boy band Stray Kids are the newest ambassadors of a popular clothing brand in the Philippines.

Bench made the announcement on their Instagram page Sunday.

"We're pumped up with excitement to welcome the newest addition to the #BENCHGlobalSetter family, STRAY KIDS!!," Bench wrote in the caption.

Stray Kids joined the roster of Bench's Korean ambassadors, which includes Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Hyun, and girl group TWICE, among many others.

Screengrab from Bench's Instagram post.

The group, composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, I.N and Felix, was formed in 2017 through a reality show of the same name.

They debuted with nine members in March 2018 with the EP "I Am Not" and single "District 9." Vocalist Woojin left the group in October 2019.

They recently dropped their latest EP "Oddinary".