Bella Poarch confirms divorce reports, asks for privacy

Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch on Wednesday (Manila time) confirmed reports that she has filed for divorce and appealed to the public to respect her privacy and that of her husband Tyler Poarch.

In a post on her social media accounts, Bella also announced that she will be taking a break from social media.

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping a secret. I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy. My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you. - Bella," the post read.

Entertainment outlet TMZ broke the news of Poarch's divorce filing last November 6.

The divorce documents according to the entertainment media outlet showed that the social media personality got married in January 2019.

The two did not have any children and Bella, whose real name is Denarie Poarch, does not want her or Tyler to pay spousal support.

Brlla has over 90.6 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

