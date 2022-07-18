Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch on Saturday announced that she is set to release her first extended play (EP) soon.

In an Instagram post, Poarch said that "DOLLS (the EP)" will be released on August 12.

"Over the past year, I’ve been working on this project which is a reflection of the everyday fight we all live. Each song reflects something different," Poarch said in the caption.

"Power, the need to fight, battling with inner demons, tapping into that main character energy, the sensitive side, and the urge to scream at the top of your lungs," she added.

Poarch earlier released the single "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch" with a cameo of YouTube star Bretman Rock.

“Build a B*tch” tackles a feminist theme, with Poarch singing about how she dealt with a system that judges women based on men’s standards. According to Poarch, the song "isn't just any song" and means the world to her.

Poarch has over 90.6 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: