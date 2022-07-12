Filipino-American YouTube star Bretman Rock is set to join TikTok star Bella Poarch in her new music video.

In a recent tweet, Poarch revealed a cameo of Rock in her new song, "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch," that will be released on July 15. Madison Beer was also included in the clip.

“Build a B*tch” tackles a feminist theme, with Poarch singing about how she dealt with a system that judges women based on men’s standards. According to Poarch, the song "isn't just any song" and means the world to her.

Poarch has over 90.6 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.