Fil-Am TikTok star Bella Poarch set to release new music on July 15

Boys are always playing Dolls... https://t.co/MihCj8c9Kd — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 30, 2022



Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch has announced that she is set to release new music soon.

In a recent tweet, Poarch revealed that her new song, a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch," will be titled "Dolls" and will drop on July 15.

"Boys are always playing Dolls," she said in a tweet.

“Build a B*tch” tackles a feminist theme, with Poarch singing about how she dealt with a system that judges women based on men’s standards.

According to Poarch, the song "isn't just any song" and means the world to her.

Poarch has over 90.5 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted on TikTok a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight in 2020, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

RELATED VIDEO: