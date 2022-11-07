TikTok star Bella Poarch files for divorce: TMZ

After almost four years of being married, Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch has filed force divorce, according to entertainment outlet TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, Poarch, 25, filed the documents to end her marriage with husband, Tyler Poarch in Los Angeles County, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce documents according to the entertainment media outlet said that the social media personality and Tyler got married in January 2019.

The two did not have any children and Bella, whose real name is Denarie Poarch, does not want her or Tyler to pay spousal support.



Poarch earlier released the single "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch" with a cameo of Rock.

Poarch has over 90.6 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

She was also in the spotlight that year, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

