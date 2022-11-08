Yassi Pressman is launched as Ginebra's 2023 calendar girl. Handout

MANILA – After a remarkable stint on television, actress Yassi Pressman has reached another milestone in her career when Ginebra launched her as its 2023 calendar girl.

The long-time “Ang Probinsyano” leading lady was officially introduced as endorser on Tuesday at the Makati Diamond Residences, succeeding Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno.

Pressman acknowledged she was surprised to be considered.

“When I was called to be a part of this I was really surprised and shocked and honored. At the end of the day, being a part of such a great legacy is something that’s gonna be a milestone in my life. So I think it’s really something special na kailangan paghandaan,” she said.

WATCH: Ginebra introduced Yassi Pressman as their newest calendar girl. pic.twitter.com/B7TWJjTHDH — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) November 8, 2022

“And another thing, being a part of a company that serves world class quality and for them to choose you to be part of the brand really means a lot to me.”

Pressman, actively shares her fitness journey on her social media pages, also shared that accepting the project comes with a pressure.

“First, I was honored that I was even thought of about it. Second, syempre comes the pressure — the pressure to be the best version of yourself right away. I’m trying my best. And I think, I’m happy because its goes with my fitness journey right now,” she continued.

Pressman joins the elite group of Filipina personalities who have graced the calendars of Ginebra through the years such as Anne Curtis, Pia Wurtzbach and Marian Rivera.

Meanwhile, San Miguel was also happy to finally host a face-to-face event in launching their newest calendar girl.

“For us, this launch also signals the atmosphere for next year. The pandemic has affected many Filipinos, but now is the time to recover—armed with Bagong Tapang, to dream and hope again, and to spread that positivity to others,” said Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

During the presentation, Pressman showcased the different mixes of alcoholic beverages featuring the various offerings of the brand – each purposely presented in six different layouts of the 2023 calendar.

According to the actress, it was a challenge to prove self-discipline when she did the shoot for Ginebra, revealing that she had to undergo a nutritional diet.

Committed to Ginebra’s branding, Pressman is hoping to offer a more natural take on being a Filipina model.

“I try to show my most natural self online. For little girls, or anybody who starts following me, I want them to see the non-perfect side of celebrities they see on TV. I showed my struggles. I show myself in my not so glamorous form,” she explained.

“Whenever I get messages from little girls or any netizen saying that I inspire them to dance, act, and to keep moving forward, it gives me the ‘ganado’ feeling and hope and aspiration to empower more women.”