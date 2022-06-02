MANILA – The rainy season may have already started but this won’t stop Yassi Pressman from showing off her summer figure.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos of her by the beach while vacationing in El Nido, Palawan.

Pressman’s pictures gained positive feedback from her followers with netizens in awe of her figure

In January, Pressman ended her “fitness hibernation” saying her goal this year is to have a stronger body.

"I had fun letting go and not caring, chomping down all the chips, eating fast food almost every day, drinking all the soda, and snacking at midnight," she said at that time.

"But I listened to my body after letting go and I realized I wanted to go back to being strong, and hopefully this time even healthier than before," she added.

While she hopes to lose weight and get fit, Pressman said she loves her newfound voluptuousness, which she hopes to retain.

"I'm definitely going to try to keep that in places where I want it... But I will definitely also try my best to eliminate the new cellulite that I have developed," she said.

Pressman said her fitness journey is based on her personal goals, and that anyone can be beautiful in any shape or size.