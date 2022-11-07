MANILA -- Almost a year after their wedding, former child star Trina "Hopia" Legaspi and her husband Ryan Jarina have tied the knot once again.

The two celebrated their love anew with their second church wedding, which was a request from Jarina's grandparents.

Legaspi first tied the knot with Jarina in November last year.

This time, the couple exchanged vows at Christ the King Parish in Greenmeadows, Quezon City over the weekend.

"As we head into a year since we got married, I feel so blessed that we were able to celebrate our love a second time around. Before Ryan's grandparents passed away, they made a request: that we marry in a Catholic church in Christ the King. We were so happy to fulfill their wishes and honor their memory. They may not be here physically, but their presence are deeply felt and missed," Legaspi wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and sent their wishes! Thank you also to everyone who made our second wedding possible! After our wedding, we did a gender reveal reception! Yay!!" she added.

It was just last October when Legaspi announced that she and Jarina are expecting their first child.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit” She was in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

Legaspi returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.

Related video: