MANILA – Former child star Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, is now pregnant with husband Ryan Jarina.

Legaspi shared the wonderful news in a series of posts on Instagram as she uploaded photos showing off her growing baby bump. Her maternity snaps were taken by Next by Metrophoto.

"From all the nanay roles to becoming a real life mother! Can’t wait to see you our little 'Hopia Jarina.' Boy or Girl? What do you think? Naiiyak me while typing this!" Legaspi wrote in one of her posts.

Legaspi tied the knot with Jarina in November last year.

It was in November 2020 when Legaspi announced on social media her engagement.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit” She was in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

Legaspi returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.

