Trina Legaspi, aka 'Hopia', marries longtime boyfriend

MANILA – Former child star Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, has finally tied the knot with fiancé Ryan Jarina.

Liza Soberano, who stood as one of Legaspi’s bridesmaids, shared photos and videos of the wedding, held Saturday, on her personal Instagram page.

“@trinalegaspi’s wedding yesterday was such a beautiful and unforgettable experience,” Soberano wrote in the caption of her post on Sunday.

“Thank you for trusting me to be your bridesmaid. It was my honor. To more memories with you!!! Congratulations to the Jarina’s,” Soberano added.

Also grateful for Soberano’s presence, Legaspi left a comment in her post and said: “Awww love you Hope!!!”

Aside from Soberano, actress Michelle Vito was also one of Legaspi’s bridesmaids.

The church wedding was followed by a reception at the Conrad hotel in Pasay City.

It was in November last year when Legaspi announced on social media her engagement.

The couple have been dating for six years.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit.” She was in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes. She came to be referred to as Hopia.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

Legaspi returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic. She also has a vlog with about 40,000 subscribers and works as a financial advisor.