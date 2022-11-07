LOOK: Zanjoe finally posts photos with Ria Atayde

Zanjoe Marudo, for the first time, posted photos of actress Ria Atayde on his social media page taken during their vacation in Japan.

The series of snaps includes photos of him with Atayde, as well as their other friends Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Several netizens could not help but comment on Marudo’s post, with some saying they are now “Instagram official.”

The latest photos of Marudo and Atayde together came after her mother, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, candidly mentioned that the two are “dating.”

Sanchez clarified, however, that her daughter and Marudo are not yet officially a couple. “Hindi pa sila,” she said in October.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

Neither has directly addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

