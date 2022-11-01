Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde pose with Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla during a Japan trip. Instagram: @garciajoshuae

After confirmation of their dating status, former co-stars Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde were spotted together in Japan with several of their friends from showbiz.

Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, were among the group of friends currently vacationing in Japan, as seen in photos posted by actor Joshua Garcia.

Also with them are screen and real-life partners Kathryn Bernado and Daniel Padilla, as well as TV host Robi Domingo.

Both Marudo and Atayde re-posted Garcia’s Instagram Stories updates showing them together in group shots.

The latest snaps of Marudo and Atayde together came after her mother, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, candidly mentioned that the two are “dating.”

Sanchez clarified, however, that her daughter and Marudo are not yet officially a couple. “Hindi pa sila,” she said in October.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

Neither has directly addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

