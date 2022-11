MANILA -- Singer Jake Zyrus has released a new single titled "4 Life," which is now available on digital streaming platforms and on his official YouTube page.

"4 Life" is composed by John Concepcion and produced by VSHY.

Prior to releasing his newest song, Zyrus has been uploading covers based on his social media updates.

He is also set to do a show in San Diego, California on December 20, 2022.

