Jake Zyrus appears on cover of GQ for Pride Month

MANILA – Singer Jake Zyrus marked Pride Month by gracing the cover of international men’s magazine GQ.

On Instagram, Zyrus shared his cover for GQ, thanking everyone who continue to fight for the LGBTQIA+ community around the world.

“Happy Pride Month, a little reminder that it’s okay to be myself. Thank you to those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom of expression and acceptance,” he said in the caption.

The singer also threw a shoutout to the magazine for allowing him to share his journey as a transgender man.

“Thank you, @raymondangas for allowing me to express myself. Thank you @martindiegor for capturing the real me. To @oli_crapaud for accommodating us! my forever love and respect to my mentor, and my god father @davidfoster,” Zyrus said.

“To my manager @carlcabral_ for her patience, understanding and being there for me throughout my journey. To my best friend, @cheesyfbaby for supporting me all the way, for being there for me through good and bad times.”

According to GQ, Zyrus is attempting to “find his sound” again after coming out as a trans man in 2017.

“Oprah once called @jakezyrusmusic the most talented kid in the world,” the magazine stated.

Last February, Zyrus proudly shared his topless photo to “free” himself from insecurities, dedicating his post to other transgender people.

According to him, he was insecure of his body despite being happy with his decision to transition as a man.

Zyrus made his debut via Twitter in 2017. His post where he introduced his new name has garnered thousands of likes, as well as mixed messages of support and criticism.

