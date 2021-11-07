MANILA — Albie Casiño, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada and Anji Salvacion were the second batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

On Sunday night, host Toni Gonzaga revealed the list of nominees.



The four housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Casiño got 19 points, Estrada received 11 points, and both Salvacion and Ilacad received 4 points each.

You have the power to vote for Albie, Alexa, Anji & KD! #PBB2ndNomination pic.twitter.com/vonUahUCTZ — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) November 7, 2021

This is Estrada's second time to be nominated in the season.

The nomination of both Casiño and Ilacad also came after they had a misunderstanding the past week.

On Saturday, MMA fighter and Mister Supranational 2021 John Adajar became the first housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.



