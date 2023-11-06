Album of Showtime's Isip Bata kiddie stars released

The stars of Showtime's Isip Bata. Star Music/Instagram

MANILA -- "Isip Bata: The Album" by Showtime's kiddie stars Argus, Imogen, Kulot, Jaze, and Lucas are now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyric and music videos of some tracks included in the album are now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

From the success of "Da Da Da" and "Mini Ms. U," Imogen released her version of Vhong Navarro and Makisig Morales' "Dalandan Shake."

Argus revived another Vhong Navarro hit with his rendition of “Totoy Bibbo," which was both composed and produced by Christian Martinez.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Kulot brings a modern and youthful twist to Awra Briguela’s "Clap Clap Clap." ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Roque "Rox" Santos composed the track.

Jaze also brings back the Vhong Navarro classic novelty song "Pamela" while Lucas encourages listeners to "Learn The 1-2-3" in his first single, which was written by Manalo, Santos, and Annabelle Regalado-Borja.

Related video: