Why Jameson Blake was hesitant to do BL film 'My Lockdown Romance'

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake admitted that he was initially hesitant to do the boys' love (BL) movie “My Lockdown Romance" from Star Cinema opposite actor-singer Joao Constancia.

In a live global blog conference on Friday, the actor admitted that before accepting the project, he first sought the opinions of his mother and his manager.

"Honestly, I was a bit hesitant at first when I was offered the role because it was new to me. It's a role that I've never done before. And I had to think twice and I had to ask opinions from like my manager, from my mom, what they would think," Blake said.

"And I just decided I want to try something new. I mean like how can I grow as an actor if I'm not going to explore more roles, that's what I thought. So I read the script, it was light, I like it. It was also cute so yeah I just decided to do it," Blake said.

For his part, Constancia admitted that he was just excited to try something different.

"For me, when I was offered the role, I was surprised in the beginning because I never thought I will be offered into this type of roles but I was more of excited because it's going to be a whole new experience for me. Like when I read the script, I was amazed and was really into it. So, yeah, I was just so excited about it," Constancia said.

The film follows the story of former college friends who reconnect after one of them “ghosted” the other.

In the film’s trailer released last Monday, Tom (Blake) is surprised to get a Facebook friend request from Kendrick (Costancia), his once-close friend who had stopped communicating with him without explanation. As they catch up on lost time and become friends anew, however, Tom notices the “same pattern” of Kendrick asking for favors and then saying goodbye.

In a previous interview, director Bobby Bonifacio, Jr expressed confidence that “My Lockdown Romance” offers a unique flavor — foremost its “relatability” regardless of sexual orientation.

“Hindi maiiwasan na there will be similarities to the same themes of movies. Each film, each project, has something unique to offer. ‘Yung sa amin, ‘yung chemistry na binigay ni Jameson and ni Joao sa isa’t isa, and the format of the movie,” he said.

“It’s something na kabit na kabit sa real-life situation ng mga tao. Ang lakas ng relatability. From all walks of life, with different relationships ng iba’t ibang mga tao, kakabit dito sa kuwento nilang dalawa.”

“My Lockdown Romance,” which also stars Gab Pangilinan, will be streaming worldwide beginning November 13 for only P150.

It is Star Cinema’s latest offering on Cinexpress, a viewing service for newly produced films, accessible on multiple channels: KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and SkyCable PPV.

