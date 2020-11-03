‘Add friend’ after ghosting? Relatable regardless of gender, going by this BL movie

MANILA — Former college friends reconnect after one of them “ghosted” the other in the upcoming boys’ love (BL) film “My Lockdown Romance” from Star Cinema.

In the film’s trailer released on Monday, Tom (Jameson Blake) is surprised to get a Facebook friend request from Kendrick (Joao Costancia), his once-close friend who had stopped communicating with him without explanation.

As they catch up on lost time and become friends anew, however, Tom notices the “same pattern” of Kendrick asking for favors and then saying goodbye.

Despite this, Tom, admittedly “marupok,” always finds himself accommodating Kendrick, who at one point even offers him an insurance plan as a sales agent.

“My Lockdown Romance,” directed by Bobby Bonifacio, Jr. and also starring Gab Pangilinan, will be available to stream starting November 13.

It is Star Cinema’s latest offering on Cinexpress, a viewing service for newly produced films, accessible on multiple channels: KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and SkyCable PPV.

‘RELATIBILITY’ REGARDLESS OF GENDER

“My Lockdown Romance” comes amid a wave of BL productions in the Philippines, spurred by the popularity of the Thai series “2gether” among Filipinos early this year.

Despite BL content being released left and right, Bonifacio, the director, expressed confidence that “My Lockdown Romance” offers a unique flavor — foremost its “relatability” regardless of sexual orientation.

“Hindi maiiwasan na there will be similarities to the same themes of movies. Each film, each project, has something unique to offer. ‘Yung sa amin, ‘yung chemistry na binigay ni Jameson and ni Joao sa isa’t isa, and the format of the movie,” he said.

“It’s something na kabit na kabit sa real-life situation ng mga tao. Ang lakas ng relatability. From all walks of life, with different relationships ng iba’t ibang mga tao, kakabit dito sa kuwento nilang dalawa.”

The lead stars responded similarly, when asked how they would differentiate “kilig” scenes they have done in the past, involving straight romances, and the ones they filmed as Tom and Kendrick.

“There is no difference pagdating sa pagpapakilig,” Costancia said. “Love is love, and ‘yung pagpapakilig sa certain person, ganoon lang talaga, and there’s no difference. So it was easy for both of us.”

“I agree,” Blake said. “It’s similar in terms of nuances. But as my character, it was so different. I’m so used to being the one making the girls feel kilig, but in this [movie], I’m the one being kilig!”