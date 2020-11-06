'Handsomest of them all': KC Concepcion praises dad Gabby on his birthday

MANILA -- KC Concepcion praised her father, Gabby Concepcion, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, November 5.

On Instagram, KC greeted her father a happy birthday as she posted a throwback photo showing her with her dad when she was still a baby.

"Happy happy birthday to my father full of heart and passion, who watches out for me and keeps me alert and active like a big brother would. You’ve always believed in me, thank you for always holding my hand through things when I need to learn something new," she wrote.

KC added that she will always need a father like Concepcion.

"Sometimes people overestimate my independence but I’ll always need a man like you by my side who can teach me things no one else would. I’m so glad we get this time to stay close, even if you tease me about liking fancy things... You always keep me down to earth, taking me outdoors -- barefoot whenever possible -- just enjoying the simplest joys in life," she shared.

"I love you, to the handsomest of them all! Papa happy birthday!!!"

In the comment section of her post, Concepcion simply wrote: "So adorable" with a heart emoji.

Last February, Concepcion assured his daughter that he will always be there for her.

KC is the daughter of Gabby with former wife, actress Sharon Cuneta.

