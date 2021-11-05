MANILA — Actress-singer KC Concepcion turned to social media on Friday, November 5 to share her birthday message for her father, screen veteran Gabby Concepcion.



On Instagram, KC uploaded snaps of her and Gabby as well as her younger half-sibling, Samantha, as she greeted the actor on his special day.

KC expressed her gratitude to Gabby for always spending time with her, and for the "effort to keep our bond close, too."

"Hey, handsome! Happy happy birthday to you papa— the first guy who stole my heart!!! Thank you for always spending time with me/us, for checking up on me and picking up the phone when I call even if it’s 2am! I value and cherish every second we spend together, every conversation, every bonding moment, every new adventure and every new story you have to tell," KC wrote.

"Thank you for not only making up for all the lost time, but for making the effort to keep our bond close, too. Thank you for respecting me as a grown woman, and as an adult- this is so precious to me. But also, thank you for still making me feel like your baby girl."

KC, who grew up with her mother, OPM icon Sharon Cuneta, waxed sentimental about not being able to spend enough time with Gabby, who was based abroad for a time.

"I missed you for many years, but I love you more now and I still and forever will love you so so so much. Past is past, and what matters the most is TODAY and TOMORROW! I love every second! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Papa!!! @concepciongabby," KC concluded.

Sharon married Gabby in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team. Sharon remarried in 1996 to Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.

