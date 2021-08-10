WATCH: KC bonds with dad Gabby, younger sisters in new vlog

MANILA – KC Concepcion believes there is no better time to make memories but now.

This was why she invited her dad Gabby Concepcion over to her house, which ended up with the two of them doing a vlog that also featured her two younger half-siblings Savannah and Samantha.

“I love inviting my parents to do things with me, and one call brought Papa and the whole family over to my place for a bonding sesh,” she wrote in the caption of her August 9 vlog entry.

“We may live separately, and we may have had almost 15 years of being apart, but the best part of it all is when we make the effort to make up for all of that lost time,” she added.

Concepcion said what happens today is more important for it is true that tomorrow is not promised.

“Let’s try and make today count,” she said. “Family time should be fun, happy, memorable, and relaxing.”

In the vlog, Concepcion, Savannah and Samantha asked their dad random questions which the actor gamely answered.

Among the questions they asked him were his favorite vehicle, the actor he wants to play him if there is a movie about his life, as well as why he likes eating cold food.

The vlog was shot at her new place in Manila just before she flew to the United States last June.

As of writing, Concepcion is still in Los Angeles where she intends to stay a little bit longer.