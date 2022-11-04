WATCH: Morissette sings Disney+ theme 'Imagine More'

Morissette performs Disney+ original song titled “Imagine More.” Photo: Handout

MANILA -- Filipino singer Morissette has been chosen to perform the Disney+ original song “Imagine More,” the streaming service announced Friday.

The soaring number marks Disney+'s availability in the Philippines on November 17, and pays tribute to Disney’s "heritage of unparalleled storytelling and creativity."

The musical short film includes scenes from Disney+ popular content such as "Encanto," "Lightyear," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" and "BTS: Permission To Dance on Stage - LA" come to life.

Fans in the Philippines are also seen connecting with their favorite characters and shows.

"Morissette’s powerful vocals ground the song, breezing through the high notes and will strike an emotional chord with every listener," it said.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star all in one place.