Disney+ to become available in PH starting Nov. 17

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Disney+ is finally coming to the Philippines, the Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) Ltd. announced Thursday.

The streaming service, which is the dedicated home for movies and TV shows from Disney’s iconic brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic and Star, will become available in the country beginning November 17.

“Through Disney+, we are opening new doors of entertainment to everyone with our heritage of unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery,” said David Shin, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement released Thursday.

“We are excited that consumers in the Philippines can soon connect with their beloved characters and brands and enjoy access to some of the world’s most original and iconic stories, told by the world’s most talented creators,” Shin added.

With Disney+ available soon in the Philippines, subscribers will be able to enjoy an ever-growing library of global, regional and Asian language content such as blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to award-winning Pixar animation, to Korean content featuring BTS and other top Asian stars, under the Star brand.

Star also features thousands of hours of general entertainment content produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more.

Star offers renowned movies and shows such as Emmy-award winning “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Only Murders in The Building,” “Dopesick,” “The Bear,” “The Simpsons” and “The Kardashians.”

Moreover, Star will offer exclusive originals produced in collaboration with producers and directors in the Asia Pacific region.

With its arrival in the Philippines, consumers can now join the Disney+ streaming service with the introduction of a new range of subscription plans.

The expanded line-up of plans will offer viewers flexibility with different subscription options to suit their needs including a mobile plan for P159 monthly or P1,150 annually, and a premium plan for P369 monthly or P2,950 annually.

Related video: