After a months-long audition process, “Dream Maker” is finally set to open its doors to form a seven-member all-boy pop group to be trained and launched in South Korea.

“Dream Maker,” ABS-CBN’s reality talent search in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, will air Saturdays and Sundays starting November 19.

The program will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

When “Dream Maker” was announced in September, its format was described as similar to Korean idol survival shows where aspirants undergo rigorous training and showcase performances, in the hope of being included in the final group that will debut.

Honing the talent of the aspiring pop idols, aged 13 to 22, will be “an international panel of Korean mentors and trainers, together with Filipino mentors,” according to Star Hunt.

The top 7 contestants of “Dream Maker” will then have further training in South Korea, where they will officially debut.

“We’re really serious about getting into the international arena. We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally,” Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi earlier said.

“We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally. This is one step. With our two new partners, it will be easier, faster, better for us to get to the global arena at the shortest possible time.”

