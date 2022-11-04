MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Angela Ken on Friday released her first-ever self-titled album on Friday.

The 8-track album, which is now available on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide, is comprised of her past singles and new songs.

Included are: "Ako Naman Muna," "Dagdag Na Alaala," "It's Okay Not To Be Oay," "Kontrol," "Akala Maling Akala," "Buti Pa Noon," "Payapa Lang" at Sila Pa Rin."

The lyrics videos for the songs "Buti Pa Noon" and "Payapa Lang" were also uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Ken is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame with her song "Ako Naman Muna."

