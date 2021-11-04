MANILA -- The teaser trailer for the movie "Dulo," the first team up of celebrity couple Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga, has been released.

Imperial shared the teaser, which shows the two as a couple who go on a road trip, through a social media post on Wednesday.

"Maagang nagmahal. Maagang nanindigan. Maagang matatapos? Can one trip save their marriage?" the teaser asked.

"Dulo" is directed by Fifth Solomon and will start streaming on Vivamax on December 10.

Imperial and Loyzaga first sparked rumors of a romance in November last year, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

