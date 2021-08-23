MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial will be doing her first movie with boyfriend Diego Loyzaga.

The 23-year-old actress shared the news to all her fans and followers through her post on Instagram Stories on Sunday.



In her post, Imperial shared that she will be portraying the role of Bianca in the movie "Patungong Tayo," which is written and directed by Fifth Solomon.

"Can't wait for this one. So exciting. The story and script 1000% also directed by @fifthsolomon pa. Iyakan naaaa," Imperial wrote.

Imperial and Loyzaga first sparked rumors of a romance in November last year, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

