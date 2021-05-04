Barbie Imperial shares sweet message for boyfriend Diego Loyzaga

MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial shared on Instagram her special message for her boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga.

"If there’s something I wanna give you, I'd give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes so you know how special you are to me. How happy my heart feels when I see you happy when I’m with you," Imperial wrote.

"I love you my baby gurl. Thanks for making my day," Loyzaga wrote in the comment section of the post.

Loyzaga and Imperial first sparked rumors of a romance in November last year, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

Just last week, Imperial and Loyzaga went on a vacation with Angelica Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

On Instagram, Loyzaga shared photos from their beach getaway showing all four of them onboard a yacht.

He also thanked Panganiban and Homan, saying they “made our last trip memorable.”

Related video: