Leni Robredo thanks Kris Aquino for ‘100% support’

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo has thanked actress and TV host Kris Aquino, the youngest sister of the late former President Benigno Aquino III, for supporting her presidential bid.

Robredo thanked Aquino through a Facebook post on her personal page on Wednesday, wherein the aspiring president shared photos of her arrival in Tarlac earlier in the day.

She was welcomed by Aquino’s son, Josh, who surprised her with pink balloons, the color of her campaign.

“Had a really productive day in Tarlac today. Will post about it later. But let me just thank Josh for surprising me with a welcome balloon when I arrived at the DIWA Center for an event,” Robredo said.

Robredo visited the province for the rollout of her office’s vaccine express program, this time for an Aeta community in Capas.

Referring to Josh, she added, “He is a Tarlac resident already.”

Josh, 26, has been based in Tarlac since December 2020. Aquino previously explained that her eldest child’s decision to stay in the province is a sentimental one tied to his maternal grandmother, the late former President Corazon Aquino, with whom he spent a significant amount of time growing up.

In her post, Robredo also addressed Kris, thanking her “for the 100% support.”

“PNoy may be gone now but Josh being there really meant a lot,” she said, referring to Kris’ late brother.

President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who passed away in June, was one of the leaders of the Liberal Party, under which Robredo sought and won the vice-presidential seat in 2016.