‘We said our goodbye’: Kris Aquino says son Joshua has chosen to live apart for good

MANILA — Former actress Kris Aquino said on Thursday that her son Joshua has chosen to live apart, at their family home in Tarlac, for good.

On Instagram, Aquino shared a photo of her in an embrace with Joshua and her younger son Bimby.

“Namili na si Kuya Josh, gusto na nya talagang tumira sa Alto (our family compound) in what he calls ‘Lola’s house,’” Aquino wrote, referring to her late mother, former President Corazon Aquino.

“The 3 of us said our goodbyes yesterday afternoon… Pabalik na kami ni Bimb to our serviced residence while the condo we’ll be leasing is being readied,” she said.

Joshua, who is turning 26 in June, has been based in Tarlac since December 2020. Aquino previously explained that Joshua’s decision to stay in the province is a sentimental one tied to his maternal grandmother, with whom he spent a significant amount of time growing up.

In her post on Thursday, Aquino shared the personal situation of her two children, revealing they recently had a rift.

“We are not a perfect family, nagka mahabang tampuhan yung 2 boys BUT nakuha talaga sa dasal, pasensya, at pagmamahal -- finally kahapon naramdaman kong nabalik na yung dating higpit ng yakapan at kulitan/lambingan nung dalawa,” she wrote.

Aquino previously said she has decided to step away from the limelight, for the sake of her two sons, who have been the target of “bashing” online.

“I can share that story because it’s about my sons & me… my family is not just limited to my 2 boys, alam nyo how important my sisters & brother are to me, BUT they value their privacy and i totally respect that i can share my life but not our lives.”

Aquino, 50, is the youngest of four siblings. Her lone brother is former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“In time i hope i can tell you more because you deserve to know why i have so much more to learn & do to be worthy not only of being the daughter of my parents BUT to earn the privilege of being ‘bunso’, (tawag nya sa kin fondly or pag umiiling na lang) of the most humble, trustworthy, capable, dignified, and morally upright man i am so blessed to have as my brother,” she wrote.

Aquino clarified that the family matter she is alluding has nothing to do with politics.

“Uunahan ko na - bago lagyan ng kulay pulitika at mag wild na naman ang trolls - i am writing this because of LOVE. Kailan ba naging masama mahalin ang mga anak at kapatid mo? Sa dami ng toxic na negativity ngayon hindi masama na mag share ako na bilang pamilya, BUO, may respeto, at nagmamahalan kami,” she said.

“I have said repeatedly - i am not interested in politics now. BUT it is my right to protect our family’s name & honor.”

