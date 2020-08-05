Kris Aquino allows son Joshua to live away from her

MANILA – As much as she wants to always be with her sons Joshua and Bimby, Kris Aquino revealed that she has allowed her eldest to live in the province away from her.

In an article by entertainment site PUSH, Aquino shared that Joshua recently told her that he wants to live in Tarlac with her brother, former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

“Kasi ‘di ba may programang nilulunsad ngayon, ‘yung Balik-Probinsiya? Si Kuya (Josh), gusto nang tumira sa probinsiya. Dumiretso siya sa tiyuhin niya. ‘I want to live in Tarlac.’ Tinext niya. So ang safe answer nung tiyhuhin, ‘You have to ask your mom’s permission,’” she said.

“Siyempre alangan ba namang ako ‘yung maging kontrabida? So, I said, ‘Sure, Kuya!’ Aba, ang sinagot, ‘You can have lola’s old room and we can share the house.’ So as we speak now, tomorrow, titira na siya sa Tarlac,” she added.

Between her two sons, Aquino said Joshua is fonder of living in Tarlac because he had so many good memories with her grandmother growing up there.

Furthermore, Aquino said Joshua also loves spending time with his uncle.

“We all know ‘di ba, na minsan love-hate ang relationship namin talaga ng only brother ko. Pero may soft spot siya for Kuya. So hindi tinanggihan,” she said.

While she is excited for Joshua, Aquino said in jest that this move made her spend on new home appliances.

“Napagastos tuloy ako dahil bagong aircon, may TV, heater, naglagay ng mga blinds, mga bagong sofa beds, mga ganon. Tapos, gumawa siya ng sarili niyang team, may Team Josh! So ako naman, sige Kuya, go,” she said.