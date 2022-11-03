Ynna Asistio gives birth to first child

MANILA — Actress Ynna Asistio has given birth to her first child with her husband Bully Carbonel, she belatedly announced on Thursday.

Asistio and Carbonel welcomed their daughter, Ava Zafina, on October 26.

Asistio, daughter of screen veteran Nadia Montenegro and former cast member of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” shared the news through an Instagram post.

Sharing photos of her giving birth, Asistio recalled that she was confined due to pre-term labor and being in labor for 15 hours.

“Ngayon ko lang naiintindihan yung sinsabi nila na grabe and experience of giving birth. [It is] life changing and it made me realize how amazing it is to be a mother,” she wrote.

“All the pain and contractions and IE was all worth it! First time I saw you baby nawala lahat ng pain you came so early pero ang perfect ng timing mo!” Asistio added.

Ava’s arrival marked the latest personal milestone for both Asistio and Carbonel in just the past year.

The couple tied the knot in August, just over a week after getting engaged.