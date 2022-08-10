Actress Ynna Asistio gets married, reveals pregnancy

MANILA — Just over a week after getting engaged, actress Ynna Asistio has tied the knot with her partner Bully Carbonel, with whom she is expecting a baby.

“Blessings after blessings,” was how Asistio described the successive milestones of her engagement on July 31, wedding on August 8, and their first pregnancy.

Asistio, daughter of screen veteran Nadia Montenegro and former cast member of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” has been sharing photos of both the beach wedding proposal and her wedding ceremony.

What she referred to as “the greatest blessing,” however, is becoming an expectant mother, pointing out that she has been living with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS since age 13.

Asistio, 30, said she has long wanted to have a baby. “And finally it’s happening,” she wrote, sharing a sonogram of her baby.

“It has always been my prayer and my dream to become a mom as I always say, In His Perfect time He will make things possible,” Asistio said.

“From baby to our engagement to our wedding yesterday I can finally say that I am contented, at peace and happy with my life. Thank you Lord!”

