MANILA -- Host-actor Luis Manzano has received the Gold Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube, which is given to channels with 1 million subscribers.

Manzano shared his latest social media milestone in his newest vlog uploaded on Monday. Aside from his bonding with wife Jessy Mendiola and mother Vilma Santos at a health and wellness resort in Batangas, the actor also shared a clip of him unboxing the award.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Thank you very much sa inyo. Thank you kay Howhow (Mendiola) dahil siya ang nag-convince sa akin na mag-vlog. Thank you very much sa lahat ng mga naka-collab ko, thank you very much sa mga makaka-collab ko. And, yes, thank you very much sa lahat ng suportang ibinibigay niyo sa vlog ko, sa vlog ni Howhow, sa vlog ni mommy," said Manzano, who also thanked the whole team behind his YouTube page.

Manzano started vlogging in October last year. His first vlog was with comedian Long Mejia. The two worked together in "I Can See Your Voice" and "Minute To Win It."

As of this writing, Manzano's YouTube channel, LuckyTV, has over 1.11 million subscribers.