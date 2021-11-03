MANILA -- Actress Elisse Joson on Tuesday shared new photos of her and boyfriend Mccoy de Leon with their baby daughter, Felize McKenzie.

Joson uploaded the cute snaps of their family taken by Next by Metrophoto in her Instagram page.

The 25-year-old actress simply captioned her post with: "Happy baby."

It was just last Sunday, October 31, when Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a daughter. The two made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

Joson and De Leon first asked "Kuya" to be the godfather of their daughter.

De Leon and Joson's love team "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Last June, De Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic. De Leon said both of them learned a lot when they decided to rekindle their relationship.

