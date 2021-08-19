MANILA – It’s true that you get to know your partner more when you travel with them.

For Elisse Joson, she discovered a lot of new things about her boyfriend Mccoy de Leon when they went on a trip to Boracay with just the two of them.

“First thing that I found out about Mccoy, kapag pala sa travel, kapag merong sinet at sinabi, gusto niya 'yun ang magawa talaga, which is not a bad thing,” Joson said in her most recent vlog.

Her other discovery would be how de Leon loves to always clean up and feel fresh.

“Kapag 'yung travel sa beach, ayaw niya 'yung nalalagkitan. Gusto niya laging naliligo so hindi kami makatambay masyado sa dagat or makalakad-lakad. Kasi kapag nalagkitan na siya, gusto na niyang umuwi at maligo,” she said.

Joson said she also learned that de Leon likes downtimes even during a trip, which is quite opposite of how she wants to spend vacations.

“Kahit bakasyon, gusto niya din 'yung mga time na chill lang sa kwarto, manonood ng TV lang. Ako kasi parang every minute gusto ko well spent na magkasama. Siguro nga clingy ako,” she said.

While they differ in some things, Joson said they make it a point to meet halfway for their relationship to work.

“It’s up to you guys if you can accept each other’s quirks, each other’s attitude, or it’s up to you kung mag-a-adjust din kayo sa isa’t isa. Kung alam niyo na 'yung likes and dislikes ng partners niyo, mag-meet kayo sa gitna. Tulad ng ginagawa namin,” she said.

It was only in June when de Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic.

De Leon said both of them learned a lot when they decided to rekindle their relationship.

"'Yung pagkakamali mo noon, lahat naman tayo may pagkakamali, maitutuwid mo ngayon. Sobrang ma-drama. Pero totoo 'yon. Kumbaga nagiging better person ka," he said.

"Actually hindi ko po talaga in-expect 'yung mga nangyari pero sa lahat nang nangyari sobrang thankful po ako," he added.

The tandem of de Leon and Joson started when they became housemates in the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.