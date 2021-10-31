MANILA - For the first time, celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon on Sunday revealed that they already have a baby.

The two made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

Joson and De Leon first asked "Kuya" to be the godfather of their daughter Felisse McKenzie.

"Nagpapasalamat kami na makabalik ulit dito and i-share po sa inyo ang magandang balita po namin. Naisip po namin na dito po kami nagsimula sa bahay po ninyo and malaki po ang utang na loob po namin," Joson said.

Both Joson and De Leon were part of "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" back in 2016.

It was back in June when the couple admitted that they got back together before the pandemic.