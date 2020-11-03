Pauleen Luna turns emotional ahead of daughter's 3rd birthday

MANILA -- Actress Pauleen Luna turned emotional ahead of the birthday of her daughter, who is turning 3 on Friday, November 6.

In an Instagram post, Luna shared her realizations about her daughter with husband, actor-host Vic Sotto.

"As you turn 3 years old in exactly 4 days, i can't help but be emotional as I realize that you're really getting so big and growing up now. In just a span of a few weeks, she suddenly has her own decisions already, like where to sleep, who to sleep with, what to eat etc. Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?" Luna wrote.

"It was just like yesterday where I can bring you anywhere and you will just say yes to everything I tell you to do. Hay. Life is happening," Luna added.

Luna said she just wants her daughter to grow up into a good and kind person.

"I just really pray that you'll grow up to be a kind, giving, understanding and humble person. I will always be here, my love always and forever, your mommy I'll be," Luna said.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth.

The host-comedian is also the father of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto with Coney Reyes; Oyo and Danica Sotto with Dina Bonnevie; and Paulina Sotto with Angela Luz.