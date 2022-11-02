Screenshot from Vilma Santos' Facebook page

MANILA – Veteran actress and politician Vilma Santos revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 despite observing strict measures to avoid contracting the virus.

On her social media pages, Santos gave an update to the public after her noticeable hiatus online. In the video clip, the actress said she is still experiencing some symptoms despite testing negative already from COVID.

“Negative na ako pero ito raw 'yung tinawag nilang long COVID, 'yung nagkaroon ng mga complications. I had an asthma attack and then nagkaroon ako ng fluctuating BP, headache,” she said.

According to Santos, she was advised to take a rest and be extra careful, especially for her age.

She promised her fans and netizens that she is slowly trying to get her groove back, but also reminded the public of the existence of coronavirus until now.

The former government official warned her fellow senior citizens to take extra precaution up to this day.

“Gusto ko lamang ipaalala sa inyong lahat na, please, please, COVID is still here. At lalo na po sa mga katulad ko po, sa mga edad ko na mga senior, you really have to be careful. Hindi po talaga madali. Maski po ako, nahirapan, and I’m trying my very best, still, to get well at this point in time,” she continued.

She also asked her YouTube subscribers to patiently wait for her comeback in vlogging.

“Pasensya na po kayo. Hindi ko nasasagot 'yung mga text n'yo. Wala akong vlog. Babalik din tayo,” she said.

Santos will be celebrating her 69th birthday on November 3.

